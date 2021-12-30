IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

  • Michael Eric Dyson: American democracy is only as good as we are willing to fight for it

    08:52

  • Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period

    10:11

  • 'We're prepared': Biden speaks with governors about Covid response efforts

    02:48

  • Kamala Harris responds to recent scrutiny: ‘I don’t believe I’m being set up to fail’

    05:05

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Desperate Trump asks Supreme Court to stop secret Jan. 6 evidence

    08:53

  • New podcast explores alternative history

    05:42

  • 23 House Democrats not seeking re-election in 2022

    05:46

  • Questions rise about when to get next Covid booster as omicron surges

    01:18

  • Covid testing greatly trailing what some experts say is needed to meet surge

    02:41

  • Jury reaches an 'outcome' in the Kim Potter trial

    01:52

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Biden legacy could hinge on passage of Build Back Better bill

    01:11

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: 'I think we’re going into a dark age of repression and suppression of the truth'

    01:24

11th Hour

Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

07:05

Although the next Presidential election is still years away, warning signs show efforts are already underway to subvert democracy. Eugene Robinson and Bill Kristol join to discuss.Dec. 30, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Schumer floats new plan to end McConnell obstruction 

    09:49

  • Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow

    02:36

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Gov. Hutchinson: ‘Applaud’ Biden for 'depoliticizing' Covid response efforts

    05:16

  • 'We have to be strong': Rep. Crow discusses talks between U.S. and Russia over Ukraine

    03:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All