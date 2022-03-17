Civilians terrorized by Russian attacks

As the 35-hour curfew in Kyiv expires, a new Russian strike hits a Mariupol theater believed to be sheltering women and children. It comes as Ukraine’s military starts launching counteroffensives against Russian forces. Meantime, President Biden pledges $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine after President Zelenskyy’s emotional plea to U.S. Congress.March 17, 2022
