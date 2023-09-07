IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Child care crisis looms as federal funding dries up

    06:08
    First major hearing in Georgia election case

    03:42

  • The Last Thing: Mission complete

    02:58

  • Burning Man exodus begins after muddy weekend

    07:08

  • Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest Jan. 6 sentence yet

    03:10

  • The Last Thing: History in the Heartland

    02:27

  • Two Proud Boys sentenced for their role in Capitol attack

    04:11

  • Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election interference case

    02:51

  • UNC student newspaper’s front page goes viral

    06:29

  • Former Trump chief of staff testifies in Georgia

    07:15

  • Trump trial date set in federal election case

    02:21

  • The March on Washington, 60 years later

    07:45

  • Trump, 18 co-defendants surrender in Georgia

    02:07

  • The Last Thing: A death-defying rescue

    02:12

  • Six schools in Arkansas move ahead with offering AP African American Studies despite State’s disapproval

    07:31

  • Key witness in Trump’s classified docs case retracts testimony

    02:35

  • California Community mourns the death of Lauri Carleton

    06:50

  • Extreme weather continues across the nation

    07:03

  • Trump says he will surrender at an Atlanta jail on Thursday

    01:58

With covid-era federal funding set to expire at the end of September, parents and day cares are scrambling. A new report estimates 70,000 child care programs are in danger of closing once the funding ends. Abha Bhattarai explains the impact on families, the workforce and the U.S. economy.Sept. 7, 2023

    Child care crisis looms as federal funding dries up

    06:08
    First major hearing in Georgia election case

    03:42

  • The Last Thing: Mission complete

    02:58

  • Burning Man exodus begins after muddy weekend

    07:08

  • Ex-Proud Boys leader gets longest Jan. 6 sentence yet

    03:10

