CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly09:01
UP NEXT
Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows04:15
Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train06:20
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress10:27
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases07:15
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt07:42
The state of American democracy06:02
Jan. 6 committee pushes ahead despite defiant witnesses07:07
Aaron Sorkin on his new movie “Being The Ricardos”05:18
Mark Meadows sues the Jan. 6 committee04:31
U.S. Covid-19 cases approach 50 million06:44
Mark Meadows backs out of interview with Jan. 6 Committee06:17
U.S. Covid-19 cases increasing again06:20
11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection04:48
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy04:36
CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant05:00
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter06:12
CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly09:01
CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky says the data suggests that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta. We discuss what that means for vaccinated Americans with Dr. Nahid Bhadelia.Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
CDC Director: Data suggests Omicron spreads rapidly09:01
UP NEXT
Justice Dept. to decide on charges for Mark Meadows04:15
Dr. Peter Hotez: Omicron is like a fast-moving freight train06:20
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress10:27
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths, 50 million cases07:15
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt07:42