The CDC released new guidance recommending asymptomatic people now isolate for five days rather than 10 days. It comes as soaring Covid cases trigger hundreds of flight cancellations for holiday travelers. Meantime, President Biden vowed to give full federal support to governors today but that the next steps in fighting the Omicron variant should be taken at the state level. Dec. 28, 2021
Now Playing
CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half
04:21
UP NEXT
Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients
03:57
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’
10:43
Obama health advisor on CDC’s new shorter isolation period
10:11
Spotting COVID disinfo can save your life, explains MSNBC anchor Ari Melber
06:01
Dr. Jha: For vaccinated, isolation period should be shortened to 5 days with negative test