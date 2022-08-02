IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Carried interest loophole on chopping block

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

    01:27

  • A New Third Party Hopes to Upend U.S. Politics

    15:20

  • Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races

    11:07

  • Will Reconciliation Deal Hold America's Richest Accountable?

    09:31

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

  • Biden announces death of top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    07:17

  • U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    05:33

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt sentenced to over 7 years in prison

    04:59

  • How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

    02:27

  • Rep. Porter says Orange County values ‘freedom and respect for others’

    02:22

  • Democrats feel they have robust agenda to run on for fall midterms

    03:42

  • Biden experiencing no reemergence of symptoms after testing positive for Covid again, White House says

    11:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’

    07:36

  • Steele: Congrats, Dems. You did politics. What took so long?

    02:22

  • Rep. Maloney: I expected gun manufacturers to accept some responsibility for their actions

    05:12

  • Rep. Kinzinger: “I guarantee you someone is going to try this again. Maybe Trump himself”

    07:34

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Fmr. Sr. Pence advisor: The divide between Trump and Pence ‘has always been there’

    05:27

  • Dissecting the GOP midterm strategy

    07:03

11th Hour

Carried interest loophole on chopping block

06:03

After years of talking about it, Sen. Manchin’s reconciliation deal may start to address the carried interest loophole that benefits the wealthy. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich breaks down what it is and why it’s taken so long for lawmakers to try and close the loophole.Aug. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Carried interest loophole on chopping block

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

    01:27

  • A New Third Party Hopes to Upend U.S. Politics

    15:20

  • Beyond the Beltway: Issues Shaping the Biggest Races

    11:07

  • Will Reconciliation Deal Hold America's Richest Accountable?

    09:31

  • GOP attacks on wokeness could impact midterms

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All