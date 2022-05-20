IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill

    05:31

  • The Last Thing: Strangers helping strangers

    03:09

  • New documentary shares legacy of George Carlin

    07:08
    Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

    02:30
    Violence linked to white supremacy rises

    05:54

  • Pennsylvania GOP Sen. race too close to call

    02:47

  • The Last Thing: Advice from Dr. Swift

    03:23

  • Community mourns Buffalo massacre victims

    04:22

  • Primary election races to watch

    06:32

  • Buffalo mass shooting aftermath

    04:00

  • The story behind the GameStop stock surge

    07:47

  • Elon Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold”

    07:04

  • The Last Thing: “Life is for service”

    02:37

  • Political fallout of 1/6 subpoenas

    05:56

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 5 GOP lawmakers

    04:02

  • Airbnb CEO on the future of work

    06:38

  • Senate fails to pass abortion rights bill

    03:43

  • Twitter ban reversal

    05:20

  • Abortion rights battle moves to Senate

    03:27

  • Senate to vote on abortion rights bill

    07:25

11th Hour

Capitol tours given on eve of 1/6 riot

02:30

The Jan. 6th committee has questions for Rep. Loudermilk after learning he led a Capitol tour one day before the insurrection. Meantime, all eyes are looking ahead to Tuesday’s primaries in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia as votes are still being counted in this week’s primaries.May 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

