IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

  • What's next for Congress after it released final Jan. 6 report

    04:54

  • To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history

    06:40

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on shocking revelations in Jan. 6 transcripts

    07:46

  • January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report

    01:09

  • Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump

    08:53

  • Michael Cohen: Pressure campaign on Hutchinson ‘right out of Trump's playbook'

    08:00

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:11

  • Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts of those who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment

    09:54

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Joe: Mike Pence got Jan. 6 right; he needs to make that his legacy

    09:22

  • Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

    06:47

  • Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington

    03:19

11th Hour

Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

07:48

As the January 6th committee releases its final report, Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn talks about the law enforcement failures the panel uncovered in the days leading up to the insurrection.Dec. 23, 2022

  • Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52
  • Now Playing

    Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48
  • UP NEXT

    Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

  • What's next for Congress after it released final Jan. 6 report

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All