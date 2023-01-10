IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Brazil capital riot echoes Jan. 6

06:01

More than one thousand people are detained after far-right supporters of Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s capital in protest of the presidential election results. The attempt to topple the government eerily echoed the attack on the U.S. capitol and included some key players in Trump world. Nayyera Haq and Christopher Garman weigh in. Jan. 10, 2023

