  • The Last Thing: Going for woke

    02:34
    Bipartisan resistance on new banking regulations

    08:19
    First Republic Bank gets lifeline from biggest U.S. banks

    01:45

  • The Last Thing: 'Hunger is a relative term'

    01:52

  • Texas judge hears abortion pill case

    06:19

  • Trump hush money probe appears to enter final stages

    01:48

  • The Last Thing: Baking a difference

    03:38

  • Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone

    06:15

  • DOJ, SEC investigate Silicon Valley Bank meltdown

    01:48

  • The Last Thing: Every Oscar All At Once

    02:25

  • Pence: Trump was 'wrong' about Jan. 6th

    07:49

  • Conservatives blame 'woke' & 'diversity' issues for SVB failure

    07:35

  • Friday Nightcap: Accountability in Afghanistan

    08:07

  • Friday Nightcap: Fox News exposed & the meaning of “woke”

    11:28

  • The Last Thing: Shine bright like a diamond

    01:42

  • Dominion lawsuit pulls back curtain on Fox News

    10:00

  • Trump invited to testify in hush money case

    02:27

  • The Last Thing: International Women’s Day

    02:08

  • One-on-One with Michelle Yeoh

    07:30

  • House GOP to investigate Jan. 6th committee

    01:47

11th Hour

Bipartisan resistance on new banking regulations

08:19

Some moderate Senate Democrats who voted for the 2018 Dodd-Frank rollback are standing by their choice after the Silicon Valley collapse. Sen. Michael Bennet was one of them. He talks about the recent bank failures, the consequential Texas abortion pill case and Sen. Mitch McConnell.March 17, 2023

