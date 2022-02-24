Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine
03:15
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak after reports of explosions heard in Kyiv. Biden also plans to meet virtually with members of the G7. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports from Washington D.C.Feb. 24, 2022
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack
04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders
02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action
02:10
Now Playing
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine
03:15
UP NEXT
People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack
05:40
'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv