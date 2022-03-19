IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Biden warns China not to help Russia

In a two-hour call, President Biden laid out the consequences China could face if it provides aid to Russia. It comes as Putin stages a rally in Moscow to justify his invasion and praise Russian troops. Meantime, missiles destroy an aircraft repair facility in Lviv, Ukraine, only 40 miles from the Poland border. And the key port city of Odesa braces for a possible attack.March 19, 2022

