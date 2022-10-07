Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

- Now Playing
Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana05:53
- UP NEXT
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession04:51
Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act05:29
FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.13:00
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level03:04
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking08:40
Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims04:58
Ending the Drug War & corporate robbery with Russ, hip hop’s leading DIY artist01:01:42
Senate Democrats propose bill to federally decriminalize marijuana03:32
The debate over cannabis in sports07:29
Four-Time Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross: ‘I think the Sha'Carri situation will bring about change'03:32
Sha’Carri Richardson left off relay team, won’t compete in Olympics06:29
Alderman Robin Rue Simmons on reparations: "There is no other appropriate legislative tool to advance repair for the Black community"05:53
Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton on DC statehood, Capitol Hill fences05:39
House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana00:27
Kansas City Mayor extends mask order indefinitely and says county has been 'unanimously' compliant03:37
Surgeon General: Today’s pot 'ain’t your mother’s marijuana'04:39
FDA looks into booming CBD industry05:19
Pollan: Psychedelics can be psychiatric medicine, science suggests06:56
Beto: Ending federal prohibition of Marijuana could help mental health problems, opioid crisis04:35
- Now Playing
Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana05:53
- UP NEXT
Biden to pardon prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession04:51
Congress Works to Bring the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act05:29
FL Gov. candidate Nikki Fried on suing Biden admin.13:00
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level03:04
Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking08:40
Play All