IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden takes SOTU message on the road

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Presidential historian breaks down SOTU speech

    04:36

  • Biden swipes at GOP Social Security stance

    09:20

  • Spicing up the State of the Union speech

    09:27

  • Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

    15:47

  • Friday Nightcap: Netflix & Etiquette

    07:21

  • Friday Nightcap: GOP culture wars

    12:37

  • The Last Thing: Speaking truth to lies

    02:40

  • America's gun culture

    06:10

  • Republicans oust Rep. Omar from key House committee

    03:43

  • The Last Thing: The Kelce Bowl

    02:25

  • Prioritizing mental health for HS seniors

    07:35

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

  • Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

    02:30

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51

  • One-on-One with Max Rose

    07:04

  • Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: My three sons

    00:55

  • Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    02:31

  • Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

    07:43

11th Hour

Biden takes SOTU message on the road

03:09

After turning up the heat on Republicans during his State of the Union address, President Biden took that message to the battleground state of Wisconsin. It comes as Republicans scramble to defend their stance on Social Security despite evidence showing some wanted to cut it.Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden takes SOTU message on the road

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    Presidential historian breaks down SOTU speech

    04:36

  • Biden swipes at GOP Social Security stance

    09:20

  • Spicing up the State of the Union speech

    09:27

  • Monday Nightcap: State of the Union preview

    15:47

  • Friday Nightcap: Netflix & Etiquette

    07:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All