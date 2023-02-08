IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Biden swipes at GOP Social Security stance

09:20

Republicans heckled President Biden during his State of the Union speech after he said they want to cut Medicare and Social Security. It led him to get a verbal commitment that entitlement cuts are off the table. Robert Gibbs and David Plouffe weigh in.Feb. 8, 2023

