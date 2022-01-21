IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden strengthens warning to Russia 05:24
President Biden warns Russia will “pay a heavy price” if the country invades Ukraine. It comes after Biden attempted to clarify a comment suggesting a "minor incursion" from Russia could draw a more muted response compared to a large scale invasion. Jeremy Bash weighs in.
Jan. 21, 2022 Read More
