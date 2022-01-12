Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

President Biden called for filibuster reform, if Republicans block voting rights legislation, during his big speech in Atlanta. It comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring the legislation to the floor again as soon as Wednesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee sets its sights on ex-Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Plus, the committee issues a new round of subpoenas, targeting two Donald Trump Jr. advisors and a former White House official who helped draft the speech Trump gave prior to the attack on the Capitol.Jan. 12, 2022