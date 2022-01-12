IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

11th Hour

Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

06:23

President Biden called for filibuster reform, if Republicans block voting rights legislation, during his big speech in Atlanta. It comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring the legislation to the floor again as soon as Wednesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee sets its sights on ex-Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Plus, the committee issues a new round of subpoenas, targeting two Donald Trump Jr. advisors and a former White House official who helped draft the speech Trump gave prior to the attack on the Capitol.Jan. 12, 2022

    Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

