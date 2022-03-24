Biden’s high stakes NATO summit

President Biden arrived in Brussels for an emergency NATO summit as the U.S. government officially announces Russia has committed war crimes. It comes as NATO estimates at least 7,000 Russian troops have died since invading Ukraine. Plus, Madeleine Albright, the first female secretary of state, dies at 84.March 24, 2022
