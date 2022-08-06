IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden on verge of another victory

03:49

The Senate is expected to work through the weekend to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, although Republicans say they plan to delay the bill. It comes as the July jobs report doubles expectations and unemployment dips to pre-pandemic levels. Meantime, Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages over his lies that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.Aug. 6, 2022

