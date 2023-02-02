IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

11th Hour

Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023

