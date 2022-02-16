IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

    07:15
11th Hour

Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

07:15

While President Biden has hope for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine, he made it clear the U.S. is ready to defend its allies against any Russian aggression. It comes as Russia claims it pulled some troops back to their bases. Ben Rhodes joins.Feb. 16, 2022

    Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis

    07:15
