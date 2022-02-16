Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis
07:15
Share this -
copied
While President Biden has hope for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine, he made it clear the U.S. is ready to defend its allies against any Russian aggression. It comes as Russia claims it pulled some troops back to their bases. Ben Rhodes joins.Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis
07:15
UP NEXT
Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.
06:33
Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border