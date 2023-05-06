IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office'

    14:04
  • UP NEXT

    One-on-one with President Biden

    13:13

  • Death of Jordan Neely ruled a homicide

    06:50

  • Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    02:22

  • The Last Thing: Work it

    01:26

  • Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt

    05:30

  • Suspected gunman in Atlanta shooting arrested

    04:06

  • The Last Thing: Thank you teachers!

    01:44

  • Hollywood screenwriters go on strike

    06:42

  • Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:49

  • Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:52

  • The Last Thing: The first Monday in May

    01:43

  • U.S. could hit debt limit in a month

    03:31

  • At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

    08:11

  • Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

    02:10

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Jerry Springer

    02:50

  • Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence

    08:47

  • Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Trump and January 6

    02:05

  • The Last Thing: 'What about them?'

    02:53

11th Hour

Biden: 'I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office'

14:04

Ali Vitali, Mike Memoli, Jonathan Capehart, Carol Leonnig, Matthew Dowd and James Carville discuss the challenges President Biden faces as he attempts to negotiate the budget amid his re-election campaign.May 6, 2023

  • Trump deposition tapes in E. Jean Carroll case released

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office'

    14:04
  • UP NEXT

    One-on-one with President Biden

    13:13

  • Death of Jordan Neely ruled a homicide

    06:50

  • Four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    02:22

  • The Last Thing: Work it

    01:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All