Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

President Biden is standing by his comment, during a speech in Poland over the weekend, where he said Putin “cannot remain in power.” Meantime, a new round of peace talks get underway as President Zelenskyy says he is willing to discuss neutral status with Russia. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee recommends former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino face contempt charges for not complying with subpoenas.March 29, 2022
