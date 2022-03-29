IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

    04:20
    Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

    03:18
    Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO

    08:34

  • Negotiating with Russia

    08:59

  • War crimes & misdemeanors

    07:39

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

    08:36

  • Biden: Putin shouldn't remain in power, but it doesn't represent U.S. policy change

    01:57

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Conditions in Mariupol like 'hell' as residents starve

    03:54

  • José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

  • Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

    09:23

  • WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia

    08:10

  • Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

    05:55

  • Ukrainian journalist: ‘Hope is everything we have left’

    03:07

  • Fmr. Amb. to Ukraine: Biden saying Putin can't remain in power 'sounds right to me'

    00:51

  • UNICEF spokesperson: Children are ‘terrified and dealing with the trauma’

    04:27

  • Engel: Ukraine retakes Irpin from Russia, ‘the suburb that could’

    01:20

  • Ukrainian refugee speaks about fleeing war

    03:47

  • Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines

    08:40

  • 'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia

    11:39

  • 'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland

    07:05

11th Hour

Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

03:18

President Biden is standing by his comment, during a speech in Poland over the weekend, where he said Putin “cannot remain in power.” Meantime, a new round of peace talks get underway as President Zelenskyy says he is willing to discuss neutral status with Russia. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee recommends former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino face contempt charges for not complying with subpoenas.March 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

