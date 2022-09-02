Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address

In a prime time speech, President Biden condemned “MAGA forces” and called on Americans to fight against threats to democracy. Meantime, the judge deciding whether Trump will get a special master in the Mar-a-Lago search stopped short of issuing a ruling, but revealed a more detailed inventory of the materials seized would be made public. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee asks former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify. And tomorrow former Trump White House lawyers, Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin are expected to appear before a Jan. 6th grand jury.Sept. 2, 2022