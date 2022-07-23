IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

Bannon convicted of contempt of Congress

A jury found former Trump advisor Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a Jan. 6th committee subpoena. Meantime, the Inspector General has opened a criminal inquiry into those missing Secret Service texts from the days surrounding the insurrection.July 23, 2022

