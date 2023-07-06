IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend

    More of Mar-A-Lago search warrant unsealed

  • The Last Thing: Defending Pride

  • Supreme Court guts affirmative action

  • The Last Thing: “It’s worth it in the end”

  • One-on-one: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Rudy Giuliani met with special counsel prosecutors for voluntary interview

  • The Last Thing: Wheel of Fortune!

  • Supreme Court limits state powers over federal elections

  • Report: Special counsel focused on Bedminster in Trump docs case

  • Putin addresses Russia after short-lived rebellion

  • Audio recording reveals Trump discussing classified document

  • Russia accuses Wagner chief of ‘armed mutiny’

  • Jack Smith files new motions in Trump documents case

  • State of abortion one year after Dobbs decision

  • Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills proposed

  • Navy heard possible implosion after Titanic sub vanished

  • The Last Thing: 'Yoga is unifying'

  • New Florida law bans most direct-to-consumer car sales

  • Lost Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning

11th Hour

At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend

07:01

Local leaders across the country called for action on gun safety after a tragic holiday weekend. Moms Demand Action’s Executive Director Angela Ferrell-Zabala discusses the uniquely American crisis.July 6, 2023

    At least 17 mass shootings over Fourth of July weekend

    More of Mar-A-Lago search warrant unsealed

  • The Last Thing: Defending Pride

  • Supreme Court guts affirmative action

  • The Last Thing: “It’s worth it in the end”

  • One-on-one: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

