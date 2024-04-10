IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny
April 10, 202406:40
11th Hour

As election nears, Jared Kushner's investment firm is under scrutiny

06:40

A potential second Trump presidency is putting Jared Kushner's business dealings with foreign governments back under the microscope. Tim O'Brien joins the 11th Hour to discuss.April 10, 2024

