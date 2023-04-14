IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Appeals court rules on abortion pill

08:38

The 5th Circuit of Appeals ruled overnight that mifepristone would remain available, but not after seven weeks of pregnancy and not by mail. Neal Katyal and Juanita Tolliver explain the significance of these new limitations.April 14, 2023

