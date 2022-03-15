American doctor helps sick kids in Ukraine

One pediatric surgeon traveled from Memphis, Tennessee to Lviv, Ukraine to help families struggling to find care for their severely ill children. Dr. Bill Novick details his first surgery on a 17-day-old Ukrainian newborn.March 15, 2022
