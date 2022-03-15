IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

American doctor helps sick kids in Ukraine

05:30

One pediatric surgeon traveled from Memphis, Tennessee to Lviv, Ukraine to help families struggling to find care for their severely ill children. Dr. Bill Novick details his first surgery on a 17-day-old Ukrainian newborn.March 15, 2022

