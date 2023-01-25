America's numbness to gun violence

DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe02:45
The Last Thing: “You do you”02:40
One-on-One with Philip Bump06:20
- Now Playing
America's numbness to gun violence07:24
- UP NEXT
Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested06:50
18 people dead in separate California shootings05:58
First “March for Life” since Roe overturned02:48
The Last Thing: Rematch & recovery02:13
Biden marks two years in office06:26
The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend02:33
New twists in George Santos saga07:45
U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle01:32
The Last Thing: Those who serve02:41
McCarthy holdouts get spots on key committees08:15
U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow03:14
One-on-One with Michael Schmidt06:46
McCarthy defectors get top committee assignments03:03
The Last Thing: The Embrace02:14
One-on-One with John Hendrickson10:21
New push for voting rights protections02:16
DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe02:45
The Last Thing: “You do you”02:40
One-on-One with Philip Bump06:20
- Now Playing
America's numbness to gun violence07:24
- UP NEXT
Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested06:50
18 people dead in separate California shootings05:58
Play All