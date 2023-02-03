IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    America's gun culture

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: The Kelce Bowl

    02:25

  • Prioritizing mental health for HS seniors

    07:35

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

  • Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

    02:30

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51

  • One-on-One with Max Rose

    07:04

  • Video released of Trump deposition in NY fraud case

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: My three sons

    00:55

  • Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe

    02:31

  • Two more Memphis officers 'relieved of duty'

    07:43

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Tyre Nichols

    02:23

  • Culture of policing in America

    06:01

  • Videos released in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

    08:12

  • The Last Thing: Love thy neighbor

    01:43

  • Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

    10:07

  • U.S. economy grows amid recession fears

    02:41

  • The Last Thing: Keeping the door open

    01:23

  • Ex-Proud Boy testifies against group’s leaders

    05:20

  • Meta to reinstate Trump's Facebook account

    09:08

11th Hour

America's gun culture

06:10

The first federal gun crime report in two decades shows America heading in a dangerous direction. Former firearms executive Ryan Busse gives insight on the worrisome report, companies marketing to children and gun culture in the U.S.Feb. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    America's gun culture

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: The Kelce Bowl

    02:25

  • Prioritizing mental health for HS seniors

    07:35

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

  • Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks

    02:30

  • The Last Thing: Sparking joy

    01:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All