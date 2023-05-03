IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:52

  • The Last Thing: The first Monday in May

    01:43

  • U.S. could hit debt limit in a month

    03:31

  • At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

    08:11

  • Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

    02:10

  • The Last Thing: Remembering Jerry Springer

    02:50

  • Parents of Louisville bank shooter break silence

    08:47

  • Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Trump and January 6

    02:05

  • The Last Thing: 'What about them?'

    02:53

  • One-on-One with Amb. Deborah Lipstadt

    06:30

  • House passes Speaker McCarthy’s debt limit bill

    02:36

  • One-on-one with Monica Simpson

    06:15

  • Biden launches 2024 re-election bid

    02:29

  • The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham

    01:42

  • Founder of startup Frank accused of 'old school fraud'

    06:00

  • Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News

    03:30

  • Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    07:59

  • Friday Nightcap: What happens after the Fox-Dominion settlement?

    11:50

  • The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports

    02:36

11th Hour

Alleged Texas gunman arrested

03:49

The suspect is accused of killing five neighbors with an AR-15 rifle. Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on ethics rules for Supreme Court justices.May 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Alleged Texas gunman arrested

    03:52

  • The Last Thing: The first Monday in May

    01:43

  • U.S. could hit debt limit in a month

    03:31

  • At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike

    08:11

  • Trump embraces woman convicted in Jan. 6 case

    02:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All