    After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion

    Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

  • Legal expert: We can't really rely on government to save us. We have to vote.

  • Interpreting the Constitution

  • Public Prayer in Schools

  • What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access

  • Abortion Access Rights in Peril

  • Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Roe v. Wade

  • Dems Have Energy After Roe. What About a Plan?

  • Dear activists, put the coathangers away

  • America is living under minority rule

  • What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi

  • ‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

  • Outrage at Trump’s Court: Uproar as MAGA-picked Justices reverse 50 years of legal precedent

  • Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed

  • 'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

  • Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

11th Hour

After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion

In several states, women’s healthcare providers have halted abortion procedures over legal confusion following the Supreme Court decision Friday. Planned Parenthood Arizona medical director Dr. Jill Gibson explains more.June 28, 2022

