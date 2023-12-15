IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A race to secure aid for Ukraine and Israel

    02:50
The Senate will return Monday to continue negotiations on border security measures to unlock wartime aid for both Ukraine and Israel. Meanwhile, the House has left for the holiday recess and will not return until January 9th. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hopes they’ll have something to vote on by next week, but some Senators are voicing skepticism on that timing.Dec. 15, 2023

