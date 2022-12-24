IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A historic week in review

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • The Last Thing: Holiday travel chaos

    02:35

  • Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

    06:47

  • Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington

    03:19

  • The Last Thing: Leaping to success

    03:33

  • NY Republican’s resume called into question

    08:02

  • House cmte. votes to release Trump taxes

    01:26

  • The Last Thing: Silence is complicity

    01:56

  • What’s next for the Jan. 6th investigation

    05:46

  • 1/6 cmte. approves criminal referrals against Trump

    04:21

  • Friday Nightcap: The talk of TV

    08:50

  • #AfterMidnight: Matt Friend’s impressions

    01:16

  • Friday Nightcap: Wild tech week

    10:52

  • The Last Thing: Mr. Kinzinger’s stark warning

    03:01

  • Several journalists have Twitter accounts suspended

    07:28

  • January 6th Committee wraps up investigation

    02:33

  • The Last Thing: Leading with love & light

    02:57

11th Hour

A historic week in review

09:42

From the release of the January 6th committee’s report to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s big visit to Washington, two of our favorite historians Jon Meacham and Michael Beschloss break down this historic week.Dec. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A historic week in review

    09:42
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin on newly-released 1/6 transcripts

    13:16

  • Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • The Last Thing: Holiday travel chaos

    02:35

  • Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All