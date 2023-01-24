IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    18 people dead in separate California shootings

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    First “March for Life” since Roe overturned

    02:48

  • The Last Thing: Rematch & recovery

    02:13

  • Biden marks two years in office

    06:26

  • The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

    02:33

  • New twists in George Santos saga

    07:45

  • U.S. hits debt limit, sets stage for political battle

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Those who serve

    02:41

  • McCarthy holdouts get spots on key committees

    08:15

  • U.S. to hit debt ceiling tomorrow

    03:14

  • One-on-One with Michael Schmidt

    06:46

  • McCarthy defectors get top committee assignments

    03:03

  • The Last Thing: The Embrace

    02:14

  • One-on-One with John Hendrickson

    10:21

  • New push for voting rights protections

    02:16

  • Friday Nightcap: George Santos goes to Washington

    08:09

  • Friday Nightcap: House GOP’s first week in power

    11:37

  • The Last Thing: Limitless

    02:46

  • One-on-One with Stephen A. Smith

    09:48

11th Hour

18 people dead in separate California shootings

05:58

One person is in custody after a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California left at least seven people dead. It comes just two days after a gunman killed 11 and injured 9 at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California.Jan. 24, 2023

  • Former top FBI counterintelligence agent arrested

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    18 people dead in separate California shootings

    05:58
  • UP NEXT

    First “March for Life” since Roe overturned

    02:48

  • The Last Thing: Rematch & recovery

    02:13

  • Biden marks two years in office

    06:26

  • The Last Thing: Remembering a Rock legend

    02:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All