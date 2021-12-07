NBC confirmed reports that Mike Pence’s former Chief of Staff, Marc Short, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee investigation. Short was with the former vice president at the Capitol during the riot. Meanwhile, President Biden is preparing for a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow. The administration said there would be consequences should Russia invade Ukraine.Dec. 7, 2021
11 months since the Jan. 6 insurrection
04:48
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on the future of U.S. democracy
04:36
CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant
05:00
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.
05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown
05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter