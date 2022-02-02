IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

One day after learning Mike Pence's former chief of staff testified, now another Pence aide, Greg Jacobs, is also meeting with the Jan. 6th committee. It comes as the leader of the Oath Keepers is set to appear virtually before the panel on Wednesday. Meantime, Russian President Putin blames the U.S. and its allies for ignoring the country's security concerns and pulling them into an armed conflict with Ukraine. Plus, President Biden meets with the two top senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee about his upcoming Supreme Court nominee. It comes as the White House names Doug Jones to serve as a "sherpa" to guide the nominee through the confirmation process.Feb. 2, 2022

