1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

The Jan. 6th committee is requesting Sean Hannity answer questions about newly disclosed texts he sent White House staff in the days before and after the attack. Meantime, former President Trump calls off his speech at Mar-a-Lago on the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Plus, Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to give a speech on the Dept. of Justice’s efforts to investigate and prosecute rioters.Jan. 5, 2022