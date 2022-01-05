IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

    05:29

  • Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

    05:47

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    04:03

  • McConnell openly courts Manchin to join GOP

    06:16

  • Omicron variant now present in all 50 states

    05:22

  • Democrats huddle to plot path forward for Biden’s agenda

    05:29

  • Biden unveils Covid battle plan

    05:22

  • January 6th committee seeks information from GOP Rep. Scott Perry

    06:43

  • Omicron becomes the dominant Covid strain in the U.S.

    04:53

  • McConnell changes his tune on the Jan. 6 committee

    09:28

11th Hour

1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

06:12

The Jan. 6th committee is requesting Sean Hannity answer questions about newly disclosed texts he sent White House staff in the days before and after the attack. Meantime, former President Trump calls off his speech at Mar-a-Lago on the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Plus, Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to give a speech on the Dept. of Justice’s efforts to investigate and prosecute rioters.Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All