The Jan. 6th committee invites Ivanka Trump to speak with the panel about her father’s actions the day of the Capitol attack. It comes as the committee releases new texts from Fox News host, Sean Hannity, telling then-White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, to end the "stolen election talk.” Meantime, a Georgia prosecutor, conducting a criminal investigation into election interference by Trump and his allies, is seeking a special grand jury.Jan. 21, 2022