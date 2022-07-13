IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

    02:08

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

    02:04

  • The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

    04:54

  • Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

    07:04

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Former Japan Prime Minister Abe shot at campaign event

    02:54

  • The Last Thing: Remembering James Caan

    03:06

  • Front line perspective of the gun violence epidemic

    03:50

  • Fighting abortion trigger laws

    07:05

  • 1/6 panel enters crucial phase of investigation

    03:36

  • Political observers warn of the DeSantis threat

    04:41

  • The underreported aspect of the American economy

    02:19

  • Pat Cipollone to testify before 1/6 committee

    03:20

  • One-on-one with Jason Kander

    07:13

  • The Last Thing: Remembering lives stolen

    03:49

  • Parade shooting suspect charged with murder

    02:33

  • Biden announces Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

    02:55

11th Hour

1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

06:09

In the seventh public hearing, the Jan. 6th committee focused on how Trump’s allies were linked to extremist groups. The panel also painted a picture of an “unhinged” Oval Office meeting before the former President sent his infamous ‘will be wild’ tweet. Meantime, Rep. Cheney accuses Trump of calling a committee witness after the last hearing. July 13, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

    02:08

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

    02:04

  • The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All