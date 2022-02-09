1/6 cmte. weighs more subpoenas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

After Rudy Giuliani snubbed his deposition with the Jan. 6th committee, Chair Bennie Thompson revealed the panel is planning to meet on Friday to discuss the potential of more subpoenas. It comes as the National Archives learns more about Trump’s communications the day of the insurrection. Meantime, the Senate is expected to act quickly after the House approved a short-term spending bill Tuesday to avert a federal shutdown. Plus, French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Ukraine’s president one day after his meeting with Putin as tensions rise between both countries. Feb. 9, 2022

