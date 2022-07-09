IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

04:02

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone was reportedly “cooperative” during his lengthy interview with the January 6th committee. As the panel prepares for another hearing on Tuesday, new reporting shows members are considering extending hearings through August and beyond. Meantime, President Biden signs an executive order to protect abortion access. Plus, a strong June jobs report staves off recession fears. And the world remembers former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe after his assassination.July 9, 2022

