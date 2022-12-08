IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Hollywood’s Heroines

    03:02

  • GOP plays blame game after Georgia Senate loss

    08:14
    1/6 cmte. eyes final report release date

    03:11
    Trump legal problems stack up

    04:35

  • Final election of 2022 midterms decided

    00:51

  • The Last Thing: Remembering our friend Bob

    03:42

  • Critical week for SCOTUS

    06:09

  • Final battle of the 2022 midterms

    02:06

  • Friday Nightcap: Sports controversies

    08:24

  • Friday Nightcap: Extremism on the rise

    12:35

  • Special master in Mar-a-Lago docs case voided

    04:08

  • Outrage intensifies after Kanye’s antisemitic interview

    06:27

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner’s warning for our democracy

    08:07

  • The Last Thing: “Carol of the Bells”

    03:08

  • The Last Thing: Who run the world?

    02:02

  • House passes bill to avert rail strike

    06:53

  • New generation of Democratic leadership

    03:49

  • The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:15

  • GOP to conduct “autopsy” of midterms

    09:10

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

The January 6th committee plans to release its final report, along with criminal referrals for the Justice Department on December 21st. Meantime, new classified documents were discovered in a Florida storage unit among former President Trump’s possessions.Dec. 8, 2022

