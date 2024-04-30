IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies
April 30, 202408:07
  • Now Playing

    'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • An assistant, a banker and a tabloid maker: Day 4 of testimony in Trump's NY trial

    07:35

  • Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide

    07:46

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial

    08:07

  • 'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim

    10:53

  • 'Low-hanging fruit': Are more Trump aides set to flip as indictments pile up?

    11:03

  • 'Good policy is good politics': Biden's war on junk fees

    08:14

  • Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

    07:16

  • 'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Mike Johnson gets Ukraine aid passed, risking his speakership

    05:23

  • Opening statements in first Trump criminal trial

    10:11

  • 'There is nothing there': Stephanie Ruhle exposes how economic insiders view Truth Social stock

    11:27

  • 'A lot will depend on how much damage was done': Brennan on next steps after Israel launches strike in Iran

    07:22

  • High gas prices threaten Biden campaign

    06:07

  • 'The end of his quest for Manhattan's approval': How Trump's trial exposes his insecurities

    10:24

  • Mike Johnson, on brink of losing speakership, vows not to resign

    03:52

  • Seven jurors selected in Trump's NY criminal trial

    12:11

  • 'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy

    06:23

  • Stephanie Ruhle reveals why Truth Social's falling stock price is no laughing matter

    04:59

11th Hour

'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies

08:07

Despite strong job growth and low unemployment, a new poll found that voters in three crucial battleground states say the economy was better during the Trump administration. Brian Tyler Cohen and Tim Miller break down how voters feel with Stephanie Ruhle.April 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    'Donald Trump hates it - absolutely hates it': Long days in court crushing Trump's spirit

    11:11

  • An assistant, a banker and a tabloid maker: Day 4 of testimony in Trump's NY trial

    07:35

  • Hundreds arrested as campus protests spread nationwide

    07:46

  • Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies in Trump 's NY criminal trial

    08:07

  • 'Dispiriting day for Special Counsel Jack Smith': SCOTUS considers Trump immunity claim

    10:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All