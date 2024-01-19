IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'We're going in the right direction': U.S. economy defies expectations

11th Hour

'We're going in the right direction': U.S. economy defies expectations

More positive news on the economy, including unemployment filings falling to their lowest levels since 2022, wages continuing to rise faster than inflation, and retail sales showing Americans are spending. So why don't Americans feel it? David Gura joins to break it all down.Jan. 19, 2024

