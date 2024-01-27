'Voters are remembering who Trump is': Donald Trump ordered to pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

The latest on how a New York jury ordered Donald Trump to pay 83.3 million dollars in damages to E. Jean Carroll. This solely damages verdict, came after the former President was already found liable for assault and defamation against Carroll. Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are torn whether to follow Trump’s lead and reject any immigration so he can build off chaos at the border on the campaign trail. Euguene Scott, Molly Jong-Fast, and David Aronberg join to help us get smarter.Jan. 27, 2024