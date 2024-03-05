IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Very stormy rhetoric’: Justices crush effort to keep Trump off the ballot
10:05

  • ‘I’m gonna stay and fight’: Larry Hogan battles for the soul of the GOP

    06:02

  • “Flashing warning signs” as Trump leads Biden across multiple polls

    04:23
    'Very stormy rhetoric': Justices crush effort to keep Trump off the ballot

    10:05
    Nikki Haley knocks down possibility of ‘No Labels’ presidential bid

    08:27

  • The Nightcap: Trump cases pushed closer to election

    11:33

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith proposes date for Trump classified docs trial

    03:03

  • 'It’s a good contrast to benefit Joe Biden': Dueling border visits

    12:18

  • 'This perma-crisis has been a feature': Government shutdown narrowly avoided

    05:30

  • 'The United States could be Alabama if they’re not careful': Former Sen. Doug Jones warns

    05:42

  • 'Casually sold American democracy down the river': SCOTUS agrees to hear Trump immunity claim, further delaying trial

    08:03

  • 'An unforced error': Key witness denies knowing details of affair between Fani Willis, Nathan Wade

    03:08

  • 'Democracy at its finest: Biden wins Michigan despite protest vote

    14:20

  • 'The vast majority of Democrats support a full ceasefire': Why Michigan primary could warn Biden

    08:25

  • Manhattan DA seeks gag order in Trump hush money case

    09:23

  • 'Young people feel disconnected from the political class:' Candidates struggle to win young voters

    08:58

  • 'Republicans are creating a generational divide': How the right is transforming America

    11:50

  • 'It’s a runaway train': Republicans shill for Trump at CPAC as government shutdown nears

    05:39

  • 'How far are conservatives willing to push their agenda?': Alabama embryo ruling sparks outrage

    05:28

  • Why aid to Ukraine actually boosts American manufacturing

    01:38

  • 'There is a coordinated campaign to distract' from Biden’s wins

    03:33

'Very stormy rhetoric': Justices crush effort to keep Trump off the ballot

10:05

The Supreme Court voted to let Donald Trump stay on the ballot in Colorado, denying a bid by voters to use the 14th Amendment to remove his name. Plus, a key Trump business ally pleads guilty for the second time in three years. Ankush Khardori, Susanne Craig and Mark Joseph Stern join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.March 5, 2024

    'Very stormy rhetoric': Justices crush effort to keep Trump off the ballot

