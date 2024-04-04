IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case
April 4, 202411:44

11th Hour

'Unheard of': Jack Smith unleashes his frustrations with the judge in documents case

11:44

Special Counsel Jack Smith takes Judge Aileen Cannon to task for how she's handled the Trump classified documents case. Now he's fighting to save his case and make sure it's heard as soon as possible. Lisa Rubin, Catherine Christian, and Mark Leibovich join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss.April 4, 2024

