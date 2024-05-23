IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This was personal': Shouting match breaks out during Trump classified documents hearing
May 23, 202407:53

A hearing in the Trump classified documents case got unexpectedly heated today, when attorneys for Walt Nauta accused the prosecution of retaliation. Ankush Khardori, Dave Aronberg, and Molly Jong-Fast join The Eleventh Hour to discuss.May 23, 2024

